Kim Kardashian swatched her new powder contour and highlight kits on Snapchat. Beauty fanatics and makeup artists all had their opinions on the new product. The most vocal against her product was Jeffree Star.

Jeffree tweeted his criticism about her new kit. He commented on how bad she is at swatching makeup and that her product looked like chalk.

Kim and Jeffree’s fandoms went at it attacking each other. Kim tried to clear the air and posted some videos on her Snapchat. In her snaps she asked her fans to forgive Jeffree’s past and to not bring it up.

Jeffree’s past that Kim is referencing is his racist past. There were videos of Jeffree using the N word and calling a black person an ape. The videos came to light during his feud with Kat Von D. She called Jeffree a racist and proved it too.

Kim asking her fans to get over Jeffree’s racists remarks did NOT go over well. Even well known makeup YouTubers shunned Kim for defending Jeffree.

. @KimKardashian WE do not have to forgive Jeffree Star. Especially when his behavior has not changed. — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) August 15, 2017

But the most shocking thing about Kim forgiving Jeffree’s racist past is that she has biracial kids and is married to a black man. Usually Kim and the rest of her family are under fire for appropriating black culture. This is worse than that.

Me watching Kim K defending the racist Jeffree Starr on Snapchat pic.twitter.com/u4bIIoohFJ — Ꮃ𝙰𝙻𝙲𝙾𝚃𝚃 ⚒︎ (@JrMoe_) August 15, 2017

@FKAchibs Kim K defending a racist because he helped her swatch makeup better. Okay. — Nell Walker (@FuriousDee) August 15, 2017

In the wake of Charlottesville, Kim K really decides to stand up for JS and his racist past…. and her contour kits will still sell out. pic.twitter.com/90boB84BL7 — Samantha (@samanthajaneYT) August 15, 2017

Idk what is worse, watching Kim K swatch sidewalk chalk or watching her defend a racist and bigot knowing she has an interracial family 🙄🙄🙄 — Lo (@xoxoqueenelle) August 15, 2017

Kim K is trash, your daughter and son are black. How tf are you openly supporting and defending a racist crackhead — primalaprincess (@themonodramatic) August 15, 2017

This is why black women feel some type of way when black men date yt women. Kim K still can't buy a clue smh — Jo (@jessiexjo) August 15, 2017

Me calling CPS on Kim K because she clearly does not know how to raise black children. pic.twitter.com/OGyDfXZLQi — Saint Thickolas 🤶🏾❄️🎄 (@Nomadic_Blogger) August 15, 2017

Kim K literally doesn't have a clue that her children are half Black. — WATTB A BAD BITCH (@KeepItOnTheDELO) August 15, 2017

I'm not gonna waste 140 on Kim K's rat ass. Y'all be safe out here. — Wanna (@WannasWorld) August 15, 2017

Kim issued an apology through Snapchat saying she didn’t understand the extent of Jeffree’s past and it isn’t her place to tell her fans to get over it. But his racist past isn’t as far away as Kim thinks.

Yes the videos of him using the N word were from 2008 and 2009. But Jeffree notoriously starts drama with women of color. He had a huge fight with Jackie Aina and Makeup Shayla and well the receipts do not lie.

The way he treats women of color is enough to qualify his actions as racially fueled.

Moral of the story is just stop defending racists.