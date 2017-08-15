VIEW GALLERY

Yesterday a jury ruled in favor of Taylor Swift in her sexual assault and battery counter lawsuit against radio host David Mueller.

The verdict comes after Mueller sued Swift for damages. He lost his job after Swift publicly named him as the person who grabbed her at a meet and greet in 2013.

Swift always made the point that she was counter suing Mueller for $1 because she cared more about the principle of it than the money.

Following the verdict Swift released a statement about the importance of the trial:

“I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and their jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and for anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support through out this four year ordeal and two year long trail process. I acknowledge the privilege I benefit from in life, in society and my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations to help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Swift’s statements address all the issues that people previously had with the trial and the criticism that Swift got for using her privilege the take on such an expensive trial.

Her attorney Doug Baldridge also made a statement outside of the courthouse to express his thoughts on the importance of this trial’s outcome.

Taylor Swift's attorney Doug Baldridge outside the courthouse: "The line is drawn" for cases of workplace sexual assault #taylorswifttrial pic.twitter.com/u2hgVD5sgs — Abigail Edge (@abigailedge) August 14, 2017

Not only did Swift make an official statement, she liked a particular post on Tumblr, which didn’t go unnoticed by her fans.

The post was a quote from the New York Times article about the trial where a father talks about taking his 10-year-old daughter to the trial to demonstrate the importance of the lessons that he tries to teach her.

Swift liking this post was especially important given the fact that she has taken a social media break since finishing her 1989 tour.

Swift’s trial, the outcome and the support it has garnered have really shown how important it is to hold people accountable for their actions and speak out against any wrongdoing.