In May there was a bomb attack at the end of Ariana Grande‘s concert in Manchester, England. The bomb killed 22 concert goers, including the bomber and injured well over 100 people.

The bombing was devastating. Ariana posted on her Instagram a long letter to all of her fans and victims of the attack. Saying she was “Heartbroken” and that “We won’t let hate win.”

Then Ariana organized the One Love Manchester benefit concert almost two weeks after the attack. The benefit concert was in Manchester and all the proceeds would go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which goes to the families and victims affected by the bombing.

The concert was a star studded event with performances from Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Niall Horan to name a few.

But how much did the benefit concert raise for the victims?

The fund announced that the families of the 22 killed fans will receive $324,000 each. There was over $23 million donated worldwide to the emergency fund.

The organization is determining what to do with the rest of the funds and will give an announcement once they know.

Ariana has done so much for the victims of the attack. Besides setting up an emergency fund and making donations she visited victims in the hospital.

You can donate to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund here.

