Wonder Woman isn’t the only badass female hero saving the world. It was announced at Comic-Con last year that Brie Larson has been cast as the lead in Captain Marvel and who better to play a superhero than this versatile star? Aside from Gal Gadot, of course. Larson has done it all from acting and screenwriting to music. The star is best-known for her roles in Sleepover, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, 21 Jump Street and Short Term 12. She has been in over 30 movies and television shows since her career began and her IMDB resume just keeps on growing. So, how much is Larson worth now?

Brie Larson’s Net Worth as of 2018: $10 million

Let’s see how she got to where she is now.

1998 – 2002

Larson’s first role was acting in sketches on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. The star landed a couple other minor parts after that but was cast as Emily in the 2001 sitcom, Raising Dad, appearing as a regular.

2003 – 2004

After Raising Dad was cancelled, Larson continued to land small roles in various movies such as 13 Going on 30, Sleepover, Hoot and Ghost Whisperer.

2005 – 2009

While she was pursuing acting, Larson was also working on launching her music career. In 2005, she released her first album called Finally Out of P.E. which sold over 3,500 copies in the United States. The entire album was geared towards a teenage audience, being played mostly on stations like Radio Disney. She also went on tour after the album release with Jesse McCartney. Larson has also worked on soundtracks for various movies and is still pushing her music career to this day.

2010 – Present

Larson continued to appear in popular movies like Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, 21 Jump Street and Trainwreck along with many others. The Hollywood star even landed a few reoccurring television roles in United States of Tara and Community. But her role as the lead superhero in the upcoming Marvel movie could possibly be her most highly-anticipated film yet. We’re looking forward to hearing more details about the film and to see what Larson has in store.

2018

Brie Larson going to debut in first woman-superhero movie, Captain Marvel in 2019.