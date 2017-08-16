VIEW GALLERY

Get ready to travel back in time to the Hollywood red carpet of 1999 because Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears are reportedly working on a song together.

Timberlake and Spears met on the ’90s revival of Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club, which is probably the most Hollywood way to meet other than on Barney or Disney Channel. The world was obsessed with them from a young age, making the announcement of their relationship real-life fan fiction. The former celebrity power couple, who dated from 1999 until 2002, didn’t separate on the best of terms due to rumors that Spears cheated on Timberlake with her choreographer. Both pop stars have previously written songs about each other, but have never collaborated. Hit-making producer Timbaland recently dropped some hints about a song they could be working on together.

The producer mentioned that Timberlake has new music coming in 2018, but after fans screamed “Justney,” he responded that a collab was coming, too. Did Timbaland just misunderstand what the fans were yelling or is the long-awaited duet actually coming?

Timbaland also riled up fans when he liked a bunch of photos of the former couple together. Timberlake’s mother also began following Spears on Instagram around the same time. Both stars have publicly stated that they would be willing to make music together at some point.

Hopefully, the rumored duet becomes a reality, but let’s leave denim on denim in the past, okay?