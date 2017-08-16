VIEW GALLERY

In Chris Brown‘s documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, the singer describes his abusive relationship with Rihanna, more specifically, the night he was arrested for physically assaulting her in 2009.

Brown states that he was only 15 when he met the 16-year-old Rihanna. The relationship began a little rocky when Brown admitted lying to Rihanna about being a virgin and sleeping with another woman earlier on. “My trust was totally lost with her,” he said. “She hated me after that. I tried everything, she didn’t care. She just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides. It is the first time I get to say anything. We would fight each other. She would hit me, I would hit her and it never was okay.”

The star also claims that he felt like a “monster” at the time and explains that he and Rihanna tried to amend their relationship. They would try to talk through their issues, including the violence in their relationship.

Brown turned himself over to police in February 2009 after the fight, which occurred when they left a post-Grammy event. According to the singer, a woman that Brown had been with in the past showed up at the event and Rihanna noticed that she had texted him.

“She starts going off, she throws the phone… ‘I hate you,'” explains Brown. “She hits me a couple more times… I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F**k why the hell did I hit her?’ From there, she just spit in my face, spit blood in my face and it enraged me even more.”

That’s when Rihanna grabbed the keys and screamed, “Help, he’s trying to kill me!”

“I look back at that picture, and I’m like, ‘That’s not me, bro, that’s not me,'” Brown says. “I hate it to this day. That’s going to haunt me forever.”

Brown received five years of probation and a community service order for the assault.

The incident became viral, making headlines after the police report was filed by Rihanna and the graphic photos were leaked.

In August 2012, Rihanna spoke to Oprah Winfrey about her and Brown’s relationship and how she was finally able to forgive him.

The couple briefly revived their relationship in 2013, making an appearance at the Grammys together before ending things for good.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call The National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1-800-799-7233.