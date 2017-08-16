VIEW GALLERY

The highest paid actresses of 2017 list is finally out and the person at number one will surprise you.

Jennifer Lawrence who has claimed the number one spot for the past two years has finally been dethroned by Emma Stone.

JLaw doesn’t even rank at number two, she slipped all the way down to number three. What a rough life, being the third highest paid actress of the year.

Even though these ladies are making bank it’s important to note that the gender wage gap still exists even in Hollywood. Emma has talked about how her male co-stars have taken pay cuts so that she gets paid the same amount. So noble, but unnecessary because equal pay should just exist.

See how many millions these actresses made this year.

1. Emma Stone

Emma saw a big pay day of $26 million. She can thank her Oscar-winning performance as Mia in La La Land for the huge paycheck.

2. Jennifer Aniston

Jen is still living lavish. She made $25.5 million this year thanks to Friends royalties. That’s right, Rachel Green is still making millions off of Friends. She also has some hefty endorsement deals with Emirates airlines, Smartwater and Aveeno.

3. Jennifer Lawrence

The former number one highest paid actress slid down to number three making $24 million. It’s still a big pay day, but it’s about half of what she made in 2016, which was $46 million. JLaw has a lot of projects coming up so expect her to climb the chart next year.

4. Melissa McCarthy

The funny lady raked in $18 million this year. Thanks to Ghostbusters and Gilmore Girls reunion and royalties Melissa made bank.

5. Mila Kunis

Mila made a cool $15.5 million this year. Between Bad Moms, Family Guy and That 70s Show reruns I think Mila can retire now.

6. Emma Watson

This is Emma’s first time making the list and she brought in $14 million. Beauty and The Beast was a huge success and it proved so when she got her paycheck. Even Harry Potter couldn’t place her on the highest paid list.

7. Charlize Theron

The South African native made $14 million in 2017. Thanks to her role as Furiousa in Mad Max she made a pretty penny.

8. Cate Blanchett

Are you shocked that Cate is on this list? She made $12 million this last year, but wasn’t in any major films. But she is fine with the upcoming role in Thor: Ragnarok.

9. Julia Roberts

Julia made $12 million this past year. Julia brought in the dough thanks to her voice work in Smurfs: The Lost Village.

10. Amy Adams

Amy raked in $11.5 million in 2017. Thanks to big movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Arrival and Nocturnal Animals Amy made bank this year.