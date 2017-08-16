VIEW GALLERY

This week has been pretty messy for the White House. There was a white supremacists Charlottesville rally that resulted in violence and a terror attack that ended in three deaths. It took President Trump two days before giving an address on the events that transpired in Charlottesville.

His most recent address was aggressively defending the racists in Charlottesville. He said that there were “some very fine people on both sides” and insisting that there was violence on “both sides.”

Saying violence was on “both sides” is insinuating that people who support the equality and the end of racism are the same as white supremacists who are racists.

By saying that there were “fine people on both sides” is saying that racists aren’t bad.

Since his address people have taken to Twitter, his favorite platform, to condem the President for not disowning white supremacists.

https://twitter.com/theyearofelan/status/897618856084205568

There is blame on both sides, Anne Frank was being a very loud and rude houseguest — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 15, 2017

VIOLENCE ON BOTH SIDES pic.twitter.com/6VTubrQNkI — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) August 16, 2017

https://twitter.com/RafaelCasal/status/897683840172470274

The Joker did blow up that hospital, but Batman punches those crooks pretty hard, so ya know . . . I think there are problems on both sides. — Steve Shives (@steve_shives) August 15, 2017

Harry Potter and Star Wars fans deserve their own Twitter reactions. They really went in on the President’s remarks.

Violence On Both Sides pic.twitter.com/DrnxumTDCk — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) August 16, 2017

OK, Voldemort is a murderous Death-Eater obsessed with blood purity, but Harry went to Hogsmeade without permission. So faults on both sides — Tom Easton (@TomEaston) August 16, 2017

Sure the Empire is evil, but nobody is talking about the extremely violent Rebel Alliance. — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) August 15, 2017

Sure both sides CAN be violent but you don't see Dumbledore standing up for the Death Eaters because one of them was "peaceful" — 🎄Holly is a Festive Plant🎄 (@HollyConrad) August 15, 2017

This presidency has not been easy and has put a huge strain on our country. Hopefully these tweets made you laugh and forget – just a little bit – what is happening in the real world.