This week has been pretty messy for the White House. There was a white supremacists Charlottesville rally that resulted in violence and a terror attack that ended in three deaths. It took President Trump two days before giving an address on the events that transpired in Charlottesville.
His most recent address was aggressively defending the racists in Charlottesville. He said that there were “some very fine people on both sides” and insisting that there was violence on “both sides.”
Saying violence was on “both sides” is insinuating that people who support the equality and the end of racism are the same as white supremacists who are racists.
By saying that there were “fine people on both sides” is saying that racists aren’t bad.
Since his address people have taken to Twitter, his favorite platform, to condem the President for not disowning white supremacists.
https://twitter.com/theyearofelan/status/897618856084205568
https://twitter.com/RafaelCasal/status/897683840172470274
Harry Potter and Star Wars fans deserve their own Twitter reactions. They really went in on the President’s remarks.
This presidency has not been easy and has put a huge strain on our country. Hopefully these tweets made you laugh and forget – just a little bit – what is happening in the real world.