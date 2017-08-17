VIEW GALLERY

Tattoo trends are unlike other beauty and fashion trends because this one is permanent. Those low-rise jeans and Juicy Couture zip up hoodie weren’t permanent thank goodness, but those tramp stamps were.

In the earlier 00s tramp stamps were all the rage. Then we crossed over into more minimal tattoos. Now the new trend is to get your nail cuticles tattooed.

With celebrities like Rihanna and Kendall Jenner supporting finger ink it was only a matter of time before this was a trend. Initially, the idea of having a cuticle tattoo doesn’t seem too appealing, but they are actually super cute.

It can be simple dots around your nails.

Or something a little more intricate like a pattern or symbol. The trend looks like it is inspired by henna designs.

But some people have cuticle tattoos that are not so typical symbols. There are a lot of small bow cuticle tats.

If you love the trend but aren’t totally committed to making it permanent. There are nonpermanent cuticle tattoo options.

Will your next tattoo be a cuticle tattoo?