Everyone like to re-imagine the Disney Princesses, it’s nothing new. But illustrator Ralph Sevelius took his re-imagined Disney Princesses to a whole new level.

He drew the iconic Princesses as different Star Wars characters. His drawings are so spot on they look like screenshots from a real crossover movie. Who knows it could happen! Disney owns Star Wars now.

Sith Snow White is amazing. I would never picture her as evil, because she is the sweetest princess. I will admit that the double red lightsaber does suit her.

Ralph is a genius for making Rapunzel a padawan. Any Star Wars fan knows that a huge part of being a padawan is the hair. Padawan’s have short hair with a long braid behind their ear. It signifies their status and that they were in training to become a Jedi. Any princess fan knows hair is a huge part of Rapunzel’s story.

An iconic moment from the original Star Wars movies was Princess Leia’s gold metal slave bikini. Ralph reimagined that same iconic bikini for Jasmine, which makes sense since she is typically in a two piece anyways. The outcome is brilliant.

