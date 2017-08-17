Makeup artist Tim Quinn glams Hollywood’s elite like Glenn Close, Hilary Swank, Camilla Belle and others. Out of everyone he’s done makeup for, his 78-year-old mother is his best client. Quinn has been doing his mother Christine’s makeup on and off for decades now — they even started live-streaming their sessions on Facebook two years ago. Their fans have given Christine the nickname “Glams” and her and her son have received hundreds of love comments per video from makeup lovers.

It’s amazing to see a mother’s son do her makeup every day, but there’s a meaningful reason behind it all. Quinn started doing his mother’s makeup ever since his younger brother, Michael, passed away.

“After I lost my little brother, my mother went into a depression,” Quinn says. “I did her makeup for the memorial and it was almost like taking her back… It brought a twinkle back to her eyes.”

A few months later, Quinn began broadcasting his makeovers live on Facebook. “When I did her makeup, it made her very engaged,” he says. “At first she fought me on it, but she gets a kick out of seeing herself. When I’m not looking, she’ll stick her tongue out at the camera.”

[facebook url=”https://www.facebook.com/timmyquinn/videos/10155442620256661/” /]

His videos regularly take place at the assisted living home where his parents live. “My mom has the beginning stages of dementia,” he explains. “The nurses and doctors also call her ‘Glams.'”

At first, Glams wasn’t crazy about the makeup that we usually see in Quinn’s videos. According to the makeup artist, it’s actually taken her some time to adjust to the colors and looks that Quinn experiments on her. “In the beginning, I could put foundation, lipstick, and possibly eyeliner on her,” Quinn says. “She started to see the differences and now she likes color. She helps direct me sometimes.”

Quinn mentions that his mother is a fan of bold lips, dramatic false lashes and hot-coral blush. He always uses Giorgio Armani’s Crema Nuda and Maestro Glow Makeup for a more luminous finish. “Crema Nuda is my secret weapon for her base because it instantly gives some color to her skin,” Quinn says.

Quinn also gets a lot of responses from the videos that have been overwhelming. “I get so many messages from people who have lost a mother or grandmother who say they love [watching our] interaction,” Quinn says. “And, quite honestly, it’s what gives me joy. She was in the hospital for a week recently, and I went out and bought all this makeup and the nurses thought it was the best thing to get her to really rally.”

Not to mention that Quinn’s father gave him a list of products that he wants even though his father was never really a fan of makeup or skincare. “I think there’s some jealousy there,” Quinn says with a laugh.

Quinn even does makeovers for the nurses at Mass General Hospital in Boston during National Nurses Week. “You’ll see people bring service animals by to cheer up hospital patients,” Quinn says. “I’ll bring makeup artists with me and it’s almost as fun as having a puppy come by.”

For Glams, makeup is a form of self-care and vanity and Quinn’s videos shows proof of that.

Check out more from Tim Quinn on his Facebook page.