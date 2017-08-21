VIEW GALLERY

Chrissy Teigen has decided to go public about cutting down her alcohol intake after realizing her drinking habits were getting out of control.

Teigen has opened up about her real-life struggles, including her tough battle with postpartum depression, and now she’s decided to open up about anther sensitive topic.

In an interview with Helin Jung from Cosmopolitan, the star said, “I was, point blank, drinking too much” as she explained why her and her family went on a wellness retreat in Bali.

“I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, or anybody.”

The model and cookbook author has a history of alcohol abuse in her family. She’s the type of person who “can’t just have one drink” and is taking a handful of medications for postpartum depression and anxiety.

“Nobody really brought it up to me,” explained Teigen. “They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn’t right. It makes you very short with people. People think it’s cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there’s more to it. I’ve never once been like, ‘I’m sure glad I had that boozy brunch!'”

In Bali, Teigen abstained from alcohol entirely and didn’t find herself missing it. The star made better food choices, worked out and said, “I would wake up feeling amazing. My skin felt amazing. I was just so happy.”

Teigen, John Legend and their 16-month-old daughter Luna have been going on many vacations this summer. The family just came back from Italy and will soon be leaving to travel some more. The star said that they are focusing on travel because they are planning on trying to have another child.

One possibility for Teigen is going completely dry. “I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober,” she said. “But now I get it. I don’t want to be that person… I have to fix myself.”