It has been three years since the infamous Met Gala incident, in which video footage of Solange and Jay-Z fighting was leaked onro the Internet, and Jay-Z is finally opening up about the what happened in the elevator between the two.

In an interview with Rap Radar, Jay-Z opened up about the 2014 headliner incident with his sister-in-law, Solange Knowles saying, “We had one disagreement ever. Before and after, we’ve been cool. She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period.”

The rapper continues the interview by saying, “We’ve always had a great relationship. I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space,” Jay-Z said. “But it ain’t nothing.”

The elevator footage had shown Solange attacking Jay-Z, while Beyoncé stood idly by. Following the leaked video of the fight, the family released a statement:

“As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family. The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behavior throughout that evening are simply false. At the end of the day families have problems and we’re no different. We love each other and above all we are family. We’ve put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same.”

It was speculated that Solange had found out about the reports of Jay-Z cheating on his wife. Jay-Z’s album 4:44 also addressed this fight before he spoke about it publicly, with lyrics in the song “Kill Jay-Z” saying, “You egged Solange on / Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong / You almost went Eric Benét. Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say / N—a, never go Eric Benét.”

Solange, however, first spoke about the incident afterwards in an interview with Lucky magazine saying, “What’s important is that my family and I are all good. What we had to say collectively was in the statement that we put out, and we all feel at peace with that.”