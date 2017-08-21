VIEW GALLERY

Kelsey McEwen is not to be messed with. The Toronto meteorologist for Your Morning is expecting her second child in September and is still working.

Since Kelsey is so close to giving birth she is visibly pregnant. You think a working pregnant women would get a break! Maybe some praise! But that is not the case. Instead viewers are highly criticizing her on air wardrobe choices.

A viewer called her tight maternity outfits “disgusting.” Kelsey was fed up and quote tweeted the viewers tweet and told them to “check their priorities.” Kelsey had the class to block out the user’s handle.

When what a 34 week pregnant woman is wearing is what someone finds 'disgusting' in this world… time to check your priorities. pic.twitter.com/zz6X3QjxrW — Kelsey McEwen (@KelseyMcEwen) August 15, 2017

Kelsey then went on air to comment on the tweet.

She said that isn’t not anyone’s business to criticize her body or anyone else’s body. She said that to focus on her maternity wear instead of what is going on the world, which is actually disgusting.

She was referencing the event in Charlottesville, Virginia where white supremacists held a protest rally.

Kelsey also posted on her Instagram about the incident. She said even though she was “fired up” she is “more than how I look. I am kind, smart, hard working and most importantly: no better or worse than anyone else because of my appearance.”

Kelsey made clear to state that during her pregnancy she has received mostly love and support. But still this isn’t okay! Good for her to sticking up to the haters.