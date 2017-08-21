VIEW GALLERY

Finding the right emoji for any and every situation can be a struggle. You don’t want to use the wrong emoji and convey the wrong emotion and there are so many options that it can seem nearly impossible to pick one you think fits.

In the case of Kendall Jenner’s emoji selection, social media users have decided she made the incorrect choice.

The Kardashian/Jenner fam recently celebrated making the cover of The Hollywood Reporter for a story entitled “The Kardashian Decade.”

Each of the sisters (and Kris Jenner, a sister in her own mind) posted pics of the cover and photos on their social media, including Kendall.

On both Twitter and Instagram, Kendall wrote “sister power…girl power” and then added an emoji of a fist.

The emoji she chose was of a tan skin tone, one that doesn’t necessarily fit Kendall’s slightly paler hue.

The emoji’s creators have begun offering animations in several different colors to fit a variety of skin tones, so social media users didn’t react well to Kendall’s inaccuracy, accusing her of cultural appropriation.

https://twitter.com/biselinakyle/status/898355991535923200

https://twitter.com/TrackCityChick/status/898682562977054721

Y'all are not black. Next time use a white emoji — shawna🌻 (@Shawnaloveeee_) August 19, 2017

https://twitter.com/sachs_abbi/status/899288178628153344

Other social media users defended Kendall, saying that it was a nonissue and that emojis weren’t that serious.

People are mad bc Kendall Jenner used a specific colored fist emoji………….. I can't with the internet today. ✌️ — Sarah Jemiola (@sjemiola) August 20, 2017

Kendall Jenner has yet to respond, though if she handles this like the infamous Pepsi debacle and/or any number of recent Kardashian kontroversies, she’ll most likely just ignore it until it goes away.

A little advice for the future: with great emojis comes great responsibility. Choose wisely.