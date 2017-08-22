VIEW GALLERY

Did you get a chance to look at the solar eclipse? Sadly, I missed my chance, but millions of others all had their eyes to the skies in wonder. After all, it’s not every day you see a giant ring in the sky. Well, if you missed the eclipse, one newly engaged couple’s ring is sure to blind you.

Famous actor and musician Miles Teller recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend, model Keleigh Sperry. Her new jewelry will give you some major bling envy.

Look at the size of that rock! I shudder to think of how much that ring cost, but if it makes her happy then go for it. Teller didn’t just stop at giving her a stunning ring. He proposed to Sperry during an unforgettable African safari this past weekend. Sperry’s sister, Christie Sperry York, later revealed the couple’s engagement on Instagram and followed it up with a touching caption.

“These two got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!! Can’t believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! Now come home so we can celebrate”

If you take a look at York’s Instagram page, you can see the couple in a variety of shots, including a romantic kiss with a majestic elephant in the background and even a picture of a lion seemingly staring at Sperry’s stunning wedding ring. Maybe the lion is taking notes for his lionesses in the pride.

Teller and Sperry one of the rare celebrity couples that managed to avoid the limelight for the most part over the course of their four year relationship. Since then, Sperry’s Instagram page has been full of stolen moments and loving PDA. According to E! News, Teller once admitted that she was “lovely” back in 2015.

“It’s been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn’t think I could have both,” he said.

It’s hard to find someone like that in showbiz where schedules don’t often align with your love life. Congratulations, you two. I’m sure the wedding is just as unforgettable as the proposal.