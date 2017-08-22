VIEW GALLERY

Olympic champion Simone Biles is officially off the market. And no, Zac Efron is not the lucky guy.

The 20-year-old has proved that she’s slaying career-wise and in her personal life. After a more than successful 2016, in which Simone medaled five times in the Rio Olympics and placed fourth in Dancing with the Stars, she has gone Instagram official with her first boyfriend, Stacey Ervin.

During Simone’s season of DWTS, she told Entertainment Weekly that she couldn’t relate to most 20-year-olds when it comes to the love department. Since she had been competitively training most of her life, she feels she missed out, saying, “I have never had a boyfriend in my life. At 20 years old I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date.”

Little did she know who’d come into her life just a few months later. So who is he? The 23-year-old is a fellow gymnast, and their love of gymnastics is probably what drew them together. Simone posted a photo of them together on Instagram with the caption, “always smiling with you.”

Stacey posted another photo of them, saying, “Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you’ve accomplished & how well you carry yourself. You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulations on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

According to USA Gymnastics, Stacey graduated from the University of Michigan in 2015 with a degree in Psychology and in the past few years, has medaled in the NCAA Championships and the Winter Cup Challenge.

The timing is just right as Simone has stated that she’s taking a break from training all of 2017 and resuming in early 2018. We wonder if Stacey was the guy Simone had her first date with?