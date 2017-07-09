If anyone deserves to take a year off, it’s Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Simone Biles. (Although, even in her time off, she proved to be a daunting Dancing With the Stars competitor, a feat that would have taken me several decades of training and probably a fairy godmother.)

Biles has been taking to Instagram to document her well-deserved break from gymnastics, posting pics from the beach, hanging out with friends, paddle-boarding, and engaging in other activities typical of a 20-year-old woman, especially one who spent her entire teenage-hood in the gym and has a bit to catch up on.

Still, that did not stop one rude Instagram follower from insulting her in response to a beach selfie.

“Seems like you have partied nonstop for a year,” the troll said, “#trash #unfollow #suckyassrolemodel.”

Fortunately, Biles had the clap-back more than covered.

“Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn five Olympic medals,” she responded. “I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats.”

While Biles handled the conversation with ease, the comment still struck her as unnecessary and cruel, which it absolutely is.

“Comments like this have me shook,” she wrote, uploading the exchange to Twitter, “I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn’t get attention. but it is what it is… ”

Of course, Simone has thousands of fan, all of whom are taking the time to tell their idol exactly how much they look up to her and support her taking time off from her rigorous training schedule.

*double layouts with a twist over them haters*