It’s been a while since we’ve actually heard from Taylor Swift, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words.

Swift demonstrated this sentiment with a recent erasure of her Twitter and Instagram accounts, crafting only a single, mysterious tweet.

It appears to show a snake or dragon slithering through a dark space and fans are already going crazy trying to interpret exactly what it means.

Luckily, some of Swift’s most dedicated superfans are crafting some very, very elaborate theories.

I'm of the opinion that there's at least two more videos coming at some point to makeup the whole snake #TS6iscomming @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/hiKslwIpe5 — J (@JenKenyon_) August 21, 2017

Some would say it is changing between black and white, almost representative of an eclipse… #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/9ujcXjOLrL — Taylor Swift News / ME! (@TSwiftNZ) August 21, 2017

On closer inspection of the clip it appears there could be a '2' and a '5' on the tail. Indicating a lead single could drop Friday Aug 25th. pic.twitter.com/gFf5oPjldp — Taylor Swift News / ME! (@TSwiftNZ) August 21, 2017

Most fans have agreed that the next album is coming October 13, 2017, though that isn’t confirmed by Swift or her management.

In regards to the sixth album’s theme, it seems fans are speculating that it’s either about time or an eclipse, with either being pretty fitting considering the whole timing of all of this.

According to US Weekly, Taylor Swift's lead single is coming THIS FRIDAY, August 25!#TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/jf8QxgoH1Y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2017

According to Genius, Taylor Swift's new single is called "Timeless".

A website with the name was also created. #TS6isComing pic.twitter.com/76IXODiju9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2017

A possible theory for Taylor Swift releasing a snake-themed single/album on the day of the #Eclipse: pic.twitter.com/xMQocpXXnq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2017

Wait okay. I saw this theory and I was like WELL HOT DAMN pic.twitter.com/jIOfjJvc3Q — k a y l a (@kayladfrederick) August 22, 2017

Though some fans have been busy playing Nancy Drew, others have just been focusing on getting excited for some new music.

TAYLOR IS COMING — two of us ◟̽◞̽ (@sensatelouist) August 21, 2017

https://twitter.com/iIovenicki/status/899648050863460353

DID TYALOR JUST PSPT A CIDEO OF A FUXKIN SNAKE I CANT BREBSHTE — festive alyssa 🎄 (@ididsomethingbi) August 21, 2017

Whatever it is, we’re happy to play the guessing game, just as long as it means a new T.Swift album is coming.