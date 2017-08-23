VIEW GALLERY

When he wasn’t playing Spiderman or racking up Oscar nominations, Andrew Garfield’s love life has made headlines because of his adorable relationship with his frequent co-star Emma Stone.

But Stone wasn’t the only star Garfield has dated. He has only had two public relationships since 2011, both lasting for years. Either Garfield is really good at keeping his private life private, or he just doesn’t date much. Regardless, the star clearly prefers long term relationships over just casual dating.

Read on for Andrew’s dating history.

Shannon Woodward 2008-2011

Three years is a pretty long time to be with someone, especially in Hollywood. Garfield dated Raising Hope and Westworld actress, Shannon Woodward for about three years before they split in 2011. The two remained close despite their busy careers, but it became too much when the couple never found time to see each other. Garfield said, “I think my girlfriend is proud of me and the fact that I’ve remained grounded. I’m just busier. That’s the main thing. I haven’t gotten as much time to mope and complain that I’m bored. She travels with me when she’s not working.”

The couple split around the time Garfield began filming Spiderman.

Emma Stone 2011-2015

The couple that still has fans rooting for them. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield met on the set of Amazing Spiderman. Garfield revealed that he felt a connection with his costar almost immediately. “We got on really well as people, in between takes,” he shared. “That was the fun stuff: In between, we’d just mess around and I felt, ‘Ah, this is different.’ I wasn’t really aware of what was happening in the screen test. She keeps you on your toes and wakes you up. That was the beginning.”

The couple kept their relationship under wraps for a while because both Stone and Garfield had gotten out of long-term relationships recently. The two happily dated before splitting in 2015 breaking the world’s heart almost as badly as the recent Anna Faris and Chris Pratt split.

The two have stayed close since the end of their relationship, but rumor has it, they might be reigniting the sparks. A source told People magazine, “They never stopped caring about each other. Even when they split, Emma and Andrew had great love and respect for each other.”

Stone visited Garfield in London during a break from filming The Favourite. Who knows, maybe love is still in the air for one of Hollywood’s cutest couples.