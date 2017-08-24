VIEW GALLERY

Lady Gaga has never been afraid of telling it like it is, whether regarding her professional or personal life. Her music has been a focal point for advocacy and healing, and the pop queen is now giving us an even deeper look into the life of Mother Monster. In her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, the artist shows fans a completely vulnerable side of herself. In a few recent Instagram posts, Gaga teased a few parts of the documentary, including a tearful conversation about being alone and a doctor’s visit to deal with her chronic pain. If you’re like us, you can’t wait for the emotional rollercoaster that is sure to be Gaga: Five Foot Two.

While there’s not too much information about the documentary quite yet, here are four bombshells we expect to see in the film.

1. Gaga’s split from fiancé Taylor Kinney.

Our Monster hearts broke when we heard that news that Gaga and her fiancé Taylor Kinney had parted ways. After five years together, the couple announced they were ending it five months after getting engaged on Valentine’s Day 2015. In one of her documentary teaser videos posted yesterday, Gaga fights through tears, talking about the pain of being alone. While she originally stated in an Instagram post in July 2015 that the two are soulmates and may get back together, no reconciliation has occurred yet.

2. Her struggle with chronic pain.

In another clip, Gaga is shown at the doctor’s office about to receive treatment for chronic pain. In November of last year, she opened up via Instagram about the issue, saying how frustrating it is to deal with. She goes on to say, “I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong, intelligent female doctors.” This side of Gaga is one that we don’t know too much about but can’t wait to see more of.

3. Gaga’s advocacy & strong voice.

Gaga is well known for speaking out for what is right. In 2012, she created the Born This Way Foundation, intended to empower the youth and future of the nation. Leading up to this year’s Superbowl Halftime Show, many were speculating if Gaga would speak out against President Trump. Indirectly, her entire performance was laced with hidden political messages, and we’re excited to hear her speak more about it in the documentary.

4. Her feud with Madonna.

The infamous Lady Gaga/Madonna feud has been, understandably, going on for some time now. Similar in styles, it was truly bound to happen. In a teaser clip, we see Gaga explaining that she “…admired her always, and I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me.” Sounds like Gaga might be taking the high road here, until she ends the clip on cliffhanger saying, “The only thing that really bothers me about her is…” Get ready Madonna, because the queen is about to lay it down.

From the looks of it, Gaga’s Little Monsters are just as excited for Five Foot Two as we are!

"The only thing that bothers me about Madonna is-" *cuts off*

She wants everyone to watch this September 22nd 😎 #GagaFiveFootTwo — Lady Gaga 96 (@gagamonster96) August 24, 2017

i'm so excited for the documentary, it's gonna be honest & emotional. #GagaFiveFootTwo pic.twitter.com/83KLABuUnD — 𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧 (@ObserverOfGaga) August 24, 2017

Living for The gospel choir in the background as Gaga aka our Lordt & savior ascends into the sky to bless the Super Bowl #GagaFiveFootTwo — Tania 🦖 (@LetsFunkDownTwn) August 24, 2017

We can’t wait to watch.