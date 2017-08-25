VIEW GALLERY

Another one bites the dust.

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi from season 21 of The Bachelor have officially called off their engagement.

The two got engaged during the televised finale. When Nick proposed to Vanessa in Finland she said “Yes” but unfortunately it’s not happily ever after for the two.

Only five months after the finale aired the two are officially calling off their engagement.

In a joint statement to E! News they said, “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hope for.” Their statement ended with, “This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

These last five months the couple has spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles. Earlier in the summer Nick said that they have been spending minimal time apart.

This is only a few months after another Bachelor couple, Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins called off their wedding too.

Who knows, maybe Nick or Vanessa will be back on TV looking for love again. It seems like Nick can’t get enough of the show. He’s already been on two seasons of The Bachelorette, Bachelor In Paradise and his own season of The Bachelor.

Maybe it just wasn’t supposed to be? Let’s all hope Rachel Lindsey and Bryan Abasolo stay together.