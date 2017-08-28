For those of us who aren’t residents of the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, seeing the hurricane’s destruction play out on the news is completely heartbreaking. We’ve watched as senior citizens sat emerged in water, as families remained stranded and as homes were destroyed. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to be a victim in such a disaster, and one Houston, Texas reporter decided to do her part in heroically saving someone from becoming another casualty of the disaster.

Brandi Smith is a journalist for Houston’s KHOU and TEGNA. She was covering the hurricane for a live broadcast, standing on a bridge overlooking a flood, when she realized that a semi-truck driver was sill in his submerged, sinking vehicle.

Incredible, watch as @BrandiKHOU flags down a rescue boat on-air, saving this truck driver's life https://t.co/EVvNbdt13k pic.twitter.com/3mYi9McniB — Hayley Jones (@meetmissjoness) August 27, 2017

Smith acted fast, flagging down a sheriff’s rescue boat and helping the driver, Robert, escape. She did it with the help of a photographer, Mario Sandoval, though their video camera’s signal died, cutting off the video of the escape.

Smith posted the full video on her Twitter.

He's out! Our signal died, but @HCSOTexas crews got to that semi driver to safety. Full video here: https://t.co/uacB9hk9sU #KHOU11 — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) August 27, 2017

Many applauded her for stepping beyond her obligations as a reporter and doing the right thing, though they also questioned whether she or the crew or the driver were harmed in the end.

Luckily, all parties involved were just fine. Smith thanked everyone for their support, while also giving credit to Sandoval, who she said “spotted the truck.”

@BrandiKHOU & I are fine i don't even know how long we were live I used a 96min card + half of my 2nd card. #Harvey #Team #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nnrDSXwS8M — Mario Sandoval (@KHOU_MSandoval) August 27, 2017

As heartbreaking as it is to watch this disaster play out on the news and social media, it’s at least heartwarming to watch so many people make a difference. Brandi Smith is just one of those inspiring us to reach out and do the right thing. Our thoughts are with the residents of the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.