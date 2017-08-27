Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston metro area this weekend, becoming the first Category 4 storm to hit the U.S. in over a decade. Several fatalities have been reported, and at least a dozen people are injured, CNN reports. The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm by Sunday morning, but now residents are dealing with another form of danger — flooding.

Houston and surrounding areas of Texas are now grappling with a severe inland catastrophe. A flash flood emergency has been declared for parts of Houston, and National Weather Service is urging residents to avoid traveling. Harvey dropped over 20 inches of rain on the Houston metro area, and the Weather Channel predicts the rain will continue, and that total could increase to 40 inches.

“It’s going to last four to five days,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CNN. “This is Day One.”

Residents affected are being told to seek refuge on their roofs rather than attics, the Guardian reports, and police and the Coast Guard are working to evacuate those in danger.

Photos posted to social media are showing the rest of the country the extent of the flooding Houston is grappling with right now.

The 3900 block of FM 762 (in front of 24 HR fitness) has just collapsed. There is a massive sinkhole in the roadway. AVOID THE AREA! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/BJreUS1D9C — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) August 27, 2017

This image and the forecast of what is still to fall…. This is surreal. #HoustonFlood #Harvey pic.twitter.com/zK9WojsMAH — Matthew Sitkowski (@MattSitkowski) August 27, 2017

Good news is we have a second level and praying that we are high enough. #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/Hrf0ldHy84 — Kim Conde (@kimconde752) August 27, 2017

Hospitals in Houston are starting to flood and 911 is at capacity. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/2QJkqTeFUN — The Venture (@EGMNVenture) August 27, 2017

WATCH: A man in Houston claims a hawk would not leave his taxi cab as Hurricane Harvey barreled toward Texas Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/j2nZbarkvZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2017

WATCH: Video shows a car submerged in flood waters in Corpus Christi, Texas during Hurricane Harvey (via Brandon Clement/LSM) pic.twitter.com/4m5nLmQIRl — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2017

How to help:

Donate to redcross.org to support disaster relief. They are providing shelter and supplies to people in need. Don’t have money? Donate your blood to South Texas Blood to help people in South Texas hospitals. Donate to the Salvation Army here.