Julianne Hough’s Bridesmaids Gave Her The Best Wedding Day Surprise

Julianne Hough tied the knot with Canadian NHL player Brooks Laich in Idaho on July 8. Julianne sported many incredible looks before the big night, but her strapless wedding gown was a classic look that made the bride look spectacular.

It seems that the best part of the night was the moment when Julianne was surprised by her bridesmaids with a choreographed dance number, including actress Nina Dobrev, who can be spotted towards the back of the group.

Kyle Hanagami, a professional choreographer, and Hough’s best friend, Kristy Sowin, both shared the sweet video on Instagram showing Julianne truly surprised at what was going on in front of her.

The dance might look familiar because Julianne has done the same one on her tour as well and she it on her Instagram account. The ladies definitely pulled off the performance, and it seemed that the bride loved the wedding surprise.

Since then, Julianne has spoken to People about how much she loves being married and being able to call Brooks “husband” all the time. “Just being able to call him husband is so fun. It was actually when we got our marriage certificate. It was like ‘how are you doing, husband?’ It was fun,” she said.

The dancer also shared a video of their passionate kiss a week after the ceremony with the caption, “Best moment of my life! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Has it already been a week?! #mrslaich 👰🤵”.