Julianne Hough’s Bridesmaids Gave Her The Best Wedding Day Surprise

Julianne Hough tied the knot with Canadian NHL player Brooks Laich in Idaho on July 8. Julianne sported many incredible looks before the big night, but her strapless wedding gown was a classic look that made the bride look spectacular.
It seems that the best part of the night was the moment when Julianne was surprised by her bridesmaids with a choreographed dance number, including actress Nina Dobrev, who can be spotted towards the back of the group.
View this post on Instagram
#wcw goes out to @juleshough and all the beautiful ladies that helped make this surprise dance come to life! I typically can't keep a gift or surprise to myself to save my life, and any form of attention gives me anxiety, but I knew it would mean the world to my best friend on her wedding day. Which is why the best part of this video is to just watch Jules completely lose it! Also, a very special shoutout to @kylehanagami @ashley_gonzo @paulinemata for taking the time to teach me a much easier version of this number lol, without whom this video would probably be a lot less cute. @people #Hayleyissocontemporary #fullout #wepulleditoff #miraclesdohappen #moveliveontour 💃🏻❤️💃🏻
Kyle Hanagami, a professional choreographer, and Hough’s best friend, Kristy Sowin, both shared the sweet video on Instagram showing Julianne truly surprised at what was going on in front of her.
View this post on Instagram
😂 When @kristysowin approached me about surprising @juleshough at her wedding with one of her favorite numbers I choreographed for her tour, I was so excited. I immediately called up @ashley_gonzo and @paulinemata to meet me and Kristy in the dance studio to help recreate it for Julianne's bridesmaids and closest friends. I was standing right behind Jules watching the performance so I didn't get to see her expression until now and it just makes me smile nonstop. There's absolutely nothing like watching pure happiness. And to think… only one person tripped during the whole dance! 💃🏽 Ps. Thank you @hayley.erbert for reviewing with the girls. You're a rockstar. Haha. Read the whole article in @people magazine! http://people.com/tv/inside-julianne-hough-brooks-laich-wedding-photos/
The dance might look familiar because Julianne has done the same one on her tour as well and she it on her Instagram account. The ladies definitely pulled off the performance, and it seemed that the bride loved the wedding surprise.
Since then, Julianne has spoken to People about how much she loves being married and being able to call Brooks “husband” all the time. “Just being able to call him husband is so fun. It was actually when we got our marriage certificate. It was like ‘how are you doing, husband?’ It was fun,” she said.
The dancer also shared a video of their passionate kiss a week after the ceremony with the caption, “Best moment of my life! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Has it already been a week?! #mrslaich 👰🤵”.