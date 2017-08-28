VIEW GALLERY

When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner’s if it’s not a lawsuit then it’s cultural appropriation. Kendall and Kylie keep proving this to be true thanks to their clothing line, Kendall + Kylie.

Recently, it seems like Kendall + Kylie hasn’t had an original idea for months. The clothing line posted a promotional shot to Instagram of their new flannel. People are not happy with how the flannel is styled because that style originated in Hispanic culture.

The now deleted Instagram of the $145 plaid shirt was filled with comments of people calling the sisters out for cultural appropriation once again. Not only was the model wearing the plaid shirt buttoned at the top with a bralette underneath, but she also had huge hoop earrings and slicked back hair. It all screams Hispanic culture and the sister’s are NOT part of that culture.

Trying to profit off of brown culture seems to be a pattern with the Kardashian-Jenner’s. They have yet to address their latest cultural appropriation unlike their T-shirt drama.