Whole Foods is finally coming off it’s high horse and starting to be more affordable thanks to Amazon.

If you forgot, the other month Amazon bought the food giant for $13.7 billion. Today marked Amazon’s first day owning Whole Foods and they are changing the game.

Amazon cut the grocery stores prices as much as 43 percent. Whole Foods was notoriously known for their high food prices. But now Amazon is changing that integral part of the chains identity.

They should call Whole Foods "Whole Paycheck." Does this joke still work — TGB (@twitersgoodboy) August 28, 2017

Now that Whole Foods prices have come down, I am canceling my "Two Avocados and a Carrot" project on Kickstarter. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 28, 2017

Shout out to Amazon dropping Whole Foods prices like the stock market crashed 🥕 pic.twitter.com/FJBbAh2ePb — Havana Seoul (@miyungYUMM) August 28, 2017

If you know anything about Amazing the cutting of prices isn’t shocking. Prices was the first thing Amazon tackled because they viewed it as a huge hurdle to Whole Foods’ customers. Amazon is known to wanting to cater to all.

Amazon’s competitive spirit and they are looking to be the number one in whatever they do and nothing else. Having a number one grocery store means lowering prices to up consumption.

The cost of a bag of organic apples was almost slashed in half going from $3.49 to $1.99 per pound. Meanwhile Organic avocados dropped from $2.79 to $1.99 each. Now with cheaper organic avocados there is no stopping the amount of avocado toast that will be consumed.

Signs are scattered around Whole Foods promoting the Amazon merger and declaring that there are more price cuts to come.

Trader Joe’s better man their ship because Whole Foods is coming for their low price healthy food image.