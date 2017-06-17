Yesterday, the news surfaced that retail giant Amazon will be acquiring
upscale overpriced grocery store Whole Foods Market for a mere 13.4 billion dollars.
“This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers,” Whole Foods’ CEO said in a statement.
Some responded to this news with horror, concerned about Amazon’s sweeping influence and local grocery stores being squeezed out. Others could not stop salivating over the notion of expensive honey being delivered to their doorsteps so they could re-stock it in their sweats sans bra.
And some responded with jokes, pointing out that at Whole Foods’ prices, maybe 13 billion dollars isn’t all that much.
One thing is for certain: with a staggering amount of wide-reaching influence, Amazon is a business to watch.