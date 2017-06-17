Yesterday, the news surfaced that retail giant Amazon will be acquiring upscale overpriced grocery store Whole Foods Market for a mere 13.4 billion dollars.

“This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers,” Whole Foods’ CEO said in a statement.

Some responded to this news with horror, concerned about Amazon’s sweeping influence and local grocery stores being squeezed out. Others could not stop salivating over the notion of expensive honey being delivered to their doorsteps so they could re-stock it in their sweats sans bra.

Amazon/whole foods deal is just going 2 increase wealth gap as rich order food & the poor/working lose yr local grocery stores, $ go up — The Cranky Lawyer 😠 (@eleebeck) June 16, 2017

So does Amazon buying Whole Foods means that we'll eventually be able to order WF groceries through Amazon Prime? Big if true. pic.twitter.com/cZSD3Jav0T — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 16, 2017

And some responded with jokes, pointing out that at Whole Foods’ prices, maybe 13 billion dollars isn’t all that much.

Amazon buys Whole Foods for 13.7 billion, roughly equivalent to 11 shopping bags of their organic berries. — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) June 16, 2017

Amazon so different from Whole Foods. Whole Foods crams a ton of groceries into 1 bag, Amazon ships you a razor in a 3 foot box. — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) June 16, 2017

Bezos: "Alexa, buy me something from Whole Foods" Alexa: "Buying Whole Foods" Bezos: Shit — Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) June 16, 2017

"I just spent my whole paycheck on Whole Foods." —Jeff Bezos — J.R. McGrail 📎 (@JRMcGrail) June 16, 2017

Amazon is buying Whole Foods, you folks hear about this? They're paying $13.7 billion, which is the cost of the average Whole Foods run. Thx — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 16, 2017

The twitter app has changed AND Amazon bought Whole Foods?

Someone should've warned me that Friday was gonna be a Black Mirror episode. — Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) June 16, 2017

One thing is for certain: with a staggering amount of wide-reaching influence, Amazon is a business to watch.