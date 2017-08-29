Whenever a mom matching outfits with her daughter, it’s always the cutest sight to see. It also shows how close the two of them are. Well, the love that this mom has for her daughter is to the point that she went so far as to create a DIY matching mommy-daughter outfit.

Alexis Brown, an aspiring fashion designer from Austin, Texas, has used her fashion talent and created an outfit for herself and her nine-month-old daughter, Khloe. The best part about this? The outfits are made out of bed sheets.

Even though they’re made out of bed sheets, their outfits are literally stunning and Brown couldn’t possibly slay hers anymore. Just look at them!

The 19-year-old mommy told Cosmopolitan that she found the floral sheets while she was cleaning out her closet at home. “I realized how cute [the sheets] were, and I noticed that Khloe obviously thought the same by the excitement on her face, so I thought, ‘Why not make us matching outfits out of them?'” she said. “It was a simple yet super cute design.”

Just a few month ago, Alexis started designing clothes. “I had never sewn before, but to me it came as common sense — next thing I know, I was making all types of things,” she said. “I would post little projects here and there on social media and my followers would tell me to start selling clothes because they’d love to buy them.”

She didn’t expect herself to pursue her passion until she was recently fired from her job. “I didn’t get upset because I knew that that was God answering my prayers,” Alexis told Cosmo. “So that same week [I was fired] I went and got everything registered and opened up my business Lex A’llure.”

Alexis mentioned that this was her first time designing mommy-daughter outfits. Ever since her post went viral, she plans on building a “Mommy & Me” clothing line. “Khloe in her dress definitely was my favorite part about the whole thing,” Alexis explained.

You can see more from Alexis’ designs here.