VIEW GALLERY

In truly disturbing new, Stacey Solomon, who is on the British talk show The Loose Women doesn’t think it’s weird for parents to bathe with their teenage children.

She actually defended her stance on TV despite everyone’s criticism. The audience got to vote on the matter and 92% think it’s wrong.

Stacey didn’t care what the majority thought. She said “Anyone who’s horrified at the thought of parents sharing a bath with their children I think has issues. It’s each to their own.”

The mother of two claims she still takes baths with her two boys. Her eldest is nine-years-old and they still bathe together. “Sometimes he’s like, ‘oh put the bubbles over your boobs mother, I don’t want to see it,'” Stacey said. “But at the same time, why does the body always have to be looked at as some sexual thing? Why can’t it just be a human body?”

Stacey said that bathing together is part of their routine like bedtime stories. She claims she’ll continue bathing with her kids even when they are teenagers.

Two of the other The Loose Women didn’t say much on the subject. While one Denise Van Outen supported her and claimed she still bathes with her seven-year-old daughter. Denise said she’ll stop bathing with her daughter when she tell her to stop.

I think Stacey does have a strong point about not sexualizing a body. But I think bathing with your kids isn’t about sexualizing the female body. The negative reaction is about setting boundaries. When kids grow up and change so does their relationship with their mother.

Yes, maybe once you used to bathe with them and breastfeed them. But once they reach a certain age you can’t be whipping your boob out at your teenage kid because they used to feed from it.

What do you think about bathing with your teenage kids?