Venmo is a necessity when in college and just life in general. It makes splitting apartment utilities and food bills so much easier. Any young person has Venmo or at least some other money wiring app. They’re a staple now.
Venmo is by no means a new app. It’s been around for so long that it’s a verb like Uber. I don’t say I’m going to send you money, I just say “I’ll Venmo you right now.”
Like always parents are late to the game. It seems that every parent just discovered Venmo at the same time. Was it on the news recently? Why is this happening? Do they know what Uber is now too? Have they all made Snapchats?
Venmo is a sacred place where we can send our friends money for french fries but make the transaction memo, “Thanks for the good time 😉 🍆.” But now with parents lurking through Venmo feeds we have some explaining to do.
But mostly parents are using Venmo to roast their kids.
Then there’s the one parent who knows what Venmo is really for.
Parent’s are great and we love them, but I don’t need my parents knowing what I’m recklessly spending my money on.
Every Venmo transaction memo from now on is going to say “Bills” or “Charity donation.”