Graduation pictures can often be an incredibly nerve racking rite of passage. From worrying about your hair to your smile to the tilt of your head, knowing that these pictures will be blasted all over your mother’s Facebook account for the rest of forever is terrifying. Some, however, are trying out something new and bringing true originality and personality to their graduation pictures.

High school senior Mikala took the James Charles route and brought her Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palette to use in her graduation pictures. Her tweet of the photo shoot, captioned “of course I had to take my senior headshots with my @JaclynHill palette,” has gone viral. Not too surprising considering photos such as these tend to catch the attention of many.

of course i had to take my senior headshots with my @Jaclynhill palette pic.twitter.com/ZxfNnj27CG — Mikala (@mikalagraves) August 27, 2017

Twitter users absolutely loved the snaps and gave Mikala her due respects… And Jaclyn Hill retweeted her own approval.

I am obsessed with this! So proud 👏👏😍 — Rosie Ziegler (@rosieziegler21) August 28, 2017

Wow I'm in love — Tay (@taytomecko) August 27, 2017

If you’re looking to spice up your senior pictures, take a lesson from Mikala and show what’s really important in life: makeup. Although may we suggest the Becca x Chrissy Teigen palette for a little extra pizzaz next time?