It’s that time of year when freshmen in college have started their first semester and are thrown into the

Choosing a college is different for everyone. Typically the look of the campus, majors that are offered, good financial aid, how big is greek life and parties are main factors when deciding which university to attend.

But in this day and age campus safety has become a growing concern and factor when making a college decision. Alarms compiled a list of the 100 safest college campuses in America. The used data from FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting and National Center for Education Statistics.

Keep scrolling to see the top 10 safest colleges in America.

10. Michigan State University

The East Lansing, Michigan campus is one of the largest schools in the country. Despite it’s size they still manage to make the campus super safe for their students.

9. University of Central Oklahoma

This Oklahoma college gives the rest of the Southwest a run for it’s money, especially Texas. Their Physics, Nursing, Music Jazz and Education programs are the largest in the state and some the nation.

8. Montclair State University

The New Jersey college is close to New York City, but still manages to have a college town feel. Even being os close to the city it remains one of the safest campuses in the country.

7. University of California, Irvine

UCI is one of the safest campuses in America and it is also the second-largest employer in Orange County. Not only are they keeping students safe, but many working adults.

6. Central Michigan University

This is the second campus in Michigan on the list, but not the last. It is one of the largest public universities in America.

5. Washington State University

Tucked in the hills of Pullman, Washington is Wazzu. Despite their larget student population they manage to rank high on the safest campus list.

4. University of Massachusetts, Amherst

This university has received critical acclaim for it’s research, but it should be receiving more for it’s safety measures.

3. Oakland University

The third and final Michigan campus is located in Rochester Hills. Oakland University is 1,443 acres and has top notch safety.

2. Brigham Young University, Idaho

Located in Rexburg, Idaho is a university that is operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). The students have to uphold a high safety and honor code.

1. University of New Hampshire

Sitting at number one is the University of New Hampshire. They are the largest campus in the state and the safest in the entire country.