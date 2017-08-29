VIEW GALLERY

Every fall, amidst all the new TV shows and films, there is one thing on TV we always look forward to seeing: the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. We don’t know what it is, but there’s something mesmerizing about the show, from the sparkly outfits to the performers and backdrop to the models strutting the runway. It’s the one time we allow our SO to look at another girl and we probably self-deprecate for not being taller. Grab your pals and see how you can watch the show this year.

When Does the Show Premiere?

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Time: 10:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Shanghai, China

Starring: Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and more.

What We Know So Far

The show has usually been held in New York City, with multiple shows in France and LA, but this year marks the first time the show will be held in Asia. It will take place in Shanghai, China, and we can’t wait to see the venue. Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid will both be walking for their second time. VS veterans Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel will be returning after their time off after giving birth. If there’s anyone that can bounce back with a killer post-baby bod, it’s a VS model.

