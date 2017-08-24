VIEW GALLERY

As summer is coming to a close and fall is quickly approaching, something else exciting is happening as well, something that’s otherwise known as the Super Bowl of underwear: the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

So far, twenty models have confirmed that they were walking, mostly through social media. This year’s group is a mix of newcomers and VS runway veterans.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid confirmed that they will both be returning to walk in this year’s lingerie fashion show.

Noticeably missing from this year’s list and resident VS #friendship goals were Kendall Jenner who has walked before in the show. Just because she hasn’t been confirmed yet doesn’t necessarily mean that she won’t be there.

Considering the fact that Kendall has talked about how the show was her life’s dream, I don’t think that she will be quitting the show until she reach official angel status.

This past week also saw the VS fashion show auditions, which is why suddenly every model on Instagram was photographed on the same random NYC block where the headquarters also happen to be located.

Hailey Baldwin, who has already auditioned for the show multiple times, was seen taking selfies on Tuesday outside of the Victoria’s Secret headquarters. A selfie has to be a celebration of good news, right? I guess we will have to wait to see if/when Baldwin posts any news on social media.

The show is going to be filmed in Shanghai, China this year. They already upped the ante last year by taking the show to Paris, France.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYYVlt8F6OK/?taken-by=victoriassecret

Other iconic models including Adriana Lima, Alesssandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill are all official Victoria Secret Angels, so they are all also confirmed to walk in the 2017 show.

The fashion show will be airing on CBS on November 28 at 10 p.m. eastern time.

We are still also waiting to hear who the performers are going to be. My personal vote is for Kesha or Sam Hunt because they are both killing it right now and fit the same sort of brand of pop music, similar to popular singers that have performed in the past like Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

What’s better than sitting in sweats, eating pizza and watching America’s most beautiful models strut their stuff in the hottest lingerie of the year? Literally nothing, which is why we are all holding our breath for other models to be announced and the air date to be released.