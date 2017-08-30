Gigi Hadid announced on Instagram yesterday that she would be strutting her stuff on the runway of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show which will be held in Shanghai, China for the very first time.
Hadid was super excited to tell her followers of the news, calling it “forever and ever a dream.”
Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! 🙌🏼 Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again 🕊🕊🖤 (as shown here at last year's fitting, by @jeromeduran)! ☁️ @victoriassecret #VSFS2017
The seemingly exciting announcement was met with rage from skeptics, particularly residents of China, who recalled a video her sister Bella uploaded earlier this year. The video shows Hadid squinting her eyes to mimic a Buddha cookie on their table.
Hadid’s boyfriend Zayn Malik, who is Asian, commented on the controversy by tweeting, “trust me… she likes asians ;)”
The model has not commented on the situation since it happened in February.
But upon discovering that Hadid would be coming to Shanghai for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, her Chinese followers let their voices be heard by flooding the comments section of her post calling her a racist and letting her know that she isn’t welcome in their country. The comments were also cluttered with snake emojis.
Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, and Stella Maxwell will return for this year’s fashion show along with new models Frida Aasen, Victoria Lee, Vanessa Moody, Nadine Leopold, Bruna Lirio, Gizele Oliveira, Aiden Curtis and Alexina Graham.
The star has disabled comments from her Instagram post, but the hateful comments are still present on Twitter.
But of course, there was a lot of love for Hadid in the mix of all the hate.
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on November 28.