Gigi Hadid announced on Instagram yesterday that she would be strutting her stuff on the runway of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show which will be held in Shanghai, China for the very first time.

Hadid was super excited to tell her followers of the news, calling it “forever and ever a dream.”

The seemingly exciting announcement was met with rage from skeptics, particularly residents of China, who recalled a video her sister Bella uploaded earlier this year. The video shows Hadid squinting her eyes to mimic a Buddha cookie on their table.

this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE — . (@hvrrystime) February 5, 2017

Hadid’s boyfriend Zayn Malik, who is Asian, commented on the controversy by tweeting, “trust me… she likes asians ;)”

trust me.. she likes asians 😉 👍🏽 — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017

The model has not commented on the situation since it happened in February.

But upon discovering that Hadid would be coming to Shanghai for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, her Chinese followers let their voices be heard by flooding the comments section of her post calling her a racist and letting her know that she isn’t welcome in their country. The comments were also cluttered with snake emojis.

Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, and Stella Maxwell will return for this year’s fashion show along with new models Frida Aasen, Victoria Lee, Vanessa Moody, Nadine Leopold, Bruna Lirio, Gizele Oliveira, Aiden Curtis and Alexina Graham.

The star has disabled comments from her Instagram post, but the hateful comments are still present on Twitter.

China does not welcome someone who discrimination against Asian .🐍🐍 — loHmeting (@lo_hmeting) August 30, 2017

She deserves it?come on ! Get the hell out of China — Elainezhu (@Elainezzzj) August 30, 2017

🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 — Alice down (@Alicedong13) August 30, 2017

China doesn't welcome gigi — pan starman (@PanStarman) August 29, 2017

But of course, there was a lot of love for Hadid in the mix of all the hate.

You deserve it baby, I'm so proud and happy of you. You're one of the greatest models of our generation, I love you very much

❤️❤️❤️

IM CRYING OVER HOW PROUD OF YOU I AM — jayla (@burgerqueengigi) August 28, 2017

finally! 🙌 So proud of you 💓 — gigi is on hiatus (@dayjjaesix) August 28, 2017

you deserve it so much — giovanna!¡ (@hadidbeat) August 28, 2017

YOU GO GIRL 🔥🔥🔥 — Zainab (@averagegirl) August 28, 2017

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on November 28.