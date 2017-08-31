While Gigi Hadid is returning for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (unless the protest to keep the model from coming to China work out), her BFF Kendall Jenner won’t be strutting down the catwalk for a third time.

A source close to the Kardashian Klan tells TMZ that Kendall didn’t even audition for this year’s show. Instead, she’s opting to sign a major “multi-million dollar deal” to be the face of La Perla lingerie.

Seems that KJ is turning in her Angel wings to be part of a competing brand, and you can’t have a conflict of interest.

Kendall has wasted no time in promoting La Perla, sharing several sultry pics wearing the clothes on Instagram in recent days.

It’s bad news for fans of the reality star, but there will still be plenty of familiar faces on the Victoria’s Secret runway. Casting for the event was recently completed, and Gigi’s sis Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, and plenty other big names will be there in their PINK gear.

ther iconic models including Adriana Lima, Alesssandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill are all official Victoria Secret Angels, so they are all also confirmed to walk in the 2017 show.

The fashion show will be airing on CBS on November 28 at 10 p.m. eastern time.