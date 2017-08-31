VIEW GALLERY

Remember a year ago when Kim Kardashian wrote an essay explaining why she isn’t a feminist. Well looks like the reality star is taking back what she said.

Her anti-feminism essay started off well. She clearly and correctly defined what feminism is, “For me, feminist is someone who advocated for the civil and social rights and liberties of all people, regardless of their gender; anyone who believed that women should have the same choices and opportunities as men when it comes to education and employment, their bodies and their lifestyles.”

That all sounds good! But then she took a complete 180 and said she doesn’t like labels so she doesn’t identify with being a feminist even though she believes in feminism.

Everyone was like, um what? Kim has proven to carry out a feminist agenda without the label. She has donated and worked with Planned Parenthood and celebrated Women’s Equality Day.

But now FINALLY Kim is claiming feminism.

In her interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia she clarified her stance on feminism. “I said once before that I’m not really a feminist, but I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist,” the business women stated. “To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”

So even though you won’t see her wearing ‘This is a what a feminist looks like’ shirt anytime soon, Kim is definitely a feminist. She knows it down in her soul. Which is good enough for me, label or not.

Keep pushing for gender equality, Kim!