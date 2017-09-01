VIEW GALLERY

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show never disappoints. From seeing new faces each year to the creation of ethereal wings, to a new international venue, each year is constantly out-doing the previous. Through VS’ YouTube channel, we see the segments of the amount of work it takes to produce the show each year. From the hand-drawn sketches to castings and fittings, it takes almost a year’s worth of effort to make the Show a reality, but it certainly pays off.

Each year’s show features multiple themes with the outfits to match, leaving us wanting to upgrade our lingerie ASAP. It’s always interesting to see what the Fantasy Bra looks like, who’s getting wings for the first time, and who’s performing. Nothing is off limits when it comes to outfit designs. Some of the past themes were Ballet, Exotic Traveler, and Gilded Angels.

Look through the gallery to see some of our favorite looks over the past shows.