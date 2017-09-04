Fall has finally arrived, and while you can catch us sipping on apple cider and/or pumpkin spice lattes at any point during the day, you can also catch our skin flaking and cracking with the harsh effects of the season’s weather. While fall brings us many wonderful gifts, it also brings a drop of humidity in the air, causing skin to dry out easily.

No need to fret, however, because we are here to help. Fight dry skin with these DIY face masks that will also have you basking in the fall feels.

DIY Pumpkin Face Mask

Packed with Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Zinc, this mask is the perfect way to clear, brighten and rejuvenate your skin.

Apple Vinegar & Baking Soda Mask

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0BE6GOZBzE

When you’re done apple picking, head on home for this apple vinegar face mask, which is completely natural and completely refreshing.

Honey & Cinnamon Mask

If school has you overwhelmed and stressed out (as usual), this cinnamon and honey mask will show you the true meaning of relaxation while cleansing the skin of oils and dirt.

Nutmeg Face Mask

Nothing screams fall more than the intoxicating smell of nutmeg. Using the spice in your face mask will help to clear skin and prevent future breakouts thanks to its anti-inflammatory qualities.

Brown Sugar Mask

It may seem like a bad idea to put sugar on your skin, but trust us when we say that this mask is perfect. Brown sugar is actually a fantastic exfoliating agent and will have your face looking as sweet as this mask tastes.