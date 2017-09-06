VIEW GALLERY

Adam Ellis is convinced he’s being haunted by this demon named David. If you have no idea what I’m talking about read the original post that explains it all. Trust me you’ll be hooked and want an update, which is this post.

His last update was footage of his apartment from a cat monitoring camera. It showed the green chair, that David sat on, moving randomly. It also showed a turtle shell hanging on his wall falling.

Now Adam has released more creepy footage from his secret camera and it’s looking like David (or something else) is still there.

I've been leaving the nanny cam on 24/7. It records every time there's movement or sound, as you know. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

I was going over the feed from this weekend, and noticed some weird stuff. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

His cats were in the living room and the footage is wild.

But then, after a few moments, Maxwell freaks out and jumps over something invisible. pic.twitter.com/DIl1O34vPY — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

The next night the footage captured this.

Specifically, it recorded Maxwell doing this on and off for hours. pic.twitter.com/bTUKy64d5g — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

He'd sit up on his hind legs and peer around the room, as if looking for something (or looking at something?) — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

Here's the final video the camera recorded that night. pic.twitter.com/wZjZr9hgWA — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

Adam has ruled out that it could be a bug or fly because he rarely gets them.

It's odd behavior from Maxwell, in any event. Things feel off this week. I can't explain it. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

That’s how he ended his recent thread but fans are noticing something else crazy from his first video. Watch it again.

Did you see it? Did you see the green jar on the table move?

THE GREEN JAR MOVED https://t.co/JS2cUHwQIe — Nina Jimenez (@ninajimenez) September 6, 2017

Act like you don't see that jar moving if ya want to.

I'll be at church reading the Bible covered in crystals saging myself if you need me✌ pic.twitter.com/bRp6MAZ8bc — Blaire (@BlaireBitchproj) September 6, 2017

If you don’t believe in ghosts well you better start. That green jar didn’t move by itself.