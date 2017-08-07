VIEW GALLERY

You know how sometimes in the beginning of scary movies it’ll say “based on a true story” and you’re like ‘HAHA SURE THIS IS.’ Well, do I have news for you.

Twitter user Adam Ellis shared a terryfing experience that he is having involving a ghost.

Adam started his Twitter thread with a very ominous, but intriguing start. He said that his apartment is “being haunted by the ghost of a dead child” who is trying to kill Adam.

So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he's trying to kill me. (thread) — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

He followed that tweet up by saying “He started appearing in dreams, but I think he’s crossed over into the real world.” The key words are “I think,” but by the end of this you’ll be convinced.

Adam starts to explain how the dreams started and what was in them.

The first time I saw him, I was experiencing sleep paralysis and saw a child sitting in the green rocking chair at the foot of my bed. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it: pic.twitter.com/AJizlw7qXe — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Adam is an illustrator so the drawing is probably accurate. It’s enough to give me nightmares. Adam continues how his dream went.

For a while he just stared at me, but then he got out of the chair and started shambling toward the bed. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I couldn't move because I was paralyzed. (I have sleep paralysis fairly often. It sucks.) — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Right before he reached my bed, I woke up screaming. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Scary stuff. But it gets scarier. Adam then has a second dream that explains the weird misshapen little boy. In this dream he is in a library and not in his bedroom.

I had another dream a few nights later, where I was in a library and a girl came up to me and said, "You've seen Dear David, haven't you?" — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I was like, "Who?" And she said, "Dear David. You saw him." — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

She continued, "He's dead. He only appears at midnight, and you can ask him two questions if you said 'Dear David' first." — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Then she added, "But never try to ask him a third question, or he'll kill you." — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Those rules seem simple enough, but the consequence is so great. What is wrong with a third question? I would use one of my questions to ask what he has against a third question.

Don’t worry David, the little boy, came back in one of Adam’s dream.

Then, David came back in another dream. Same situation—I was in bed, and he was sitting in the rocking chair near the window, staring at me. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

In the dream, I say, "Dear David, how did you die?" He mumbles, "An accident in a store." — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I say, "Dear David, what happened in the store?" He groans, "A shelf was pushed on my head." — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I'm frozen with fear. I ask, "Who pushed the shelf?" David doesn't answer. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

UM THAT’S THREE QUESTIONS ADAM! And he didn’t even say “Dear David” in front of the third question! There were two simple rules! Adam realized his mistake don’t worry.

I realize that I've asked a third question, which I'm not supposed to do. At that point, I wake up, absolutely terrified. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

The next couple days I google deaths in the city, but can't find anything about a kid named David dying in a store. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I even try different names—Daniel, Dylan, Devon. Nothing. A few weeks go by without incident. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Sort of randomly, the apartment above mine is vacated, and I have the opportunity to move into it. It's a larger apartment, so I'm thrilled. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Another month or two goes by, and I sort of forget about Dear David. I think he lost track of me because I moved upstairs. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Okay sorry but spirits are dumb. How could he not find him when he was only a floor above? Either way at least Adam is safe from David, for now.

But lately, something strange is happening. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

For the past 4 nights, my cats gather at the front door at exactly midnight & just stare at it, almost like something is on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Y8nnVLv6b4 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Last night I got a weird feeling and looked out the peephole, and I'm dead certain I saw movement on the other side. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

When I opened the door and turned on the hall light, nothing was there, but my cats seemed unnerved. Bushy tails, etc. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

And that's where I am right now. Dear David found me, I think. I don't know what to do. I'll keep you updated. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

So his cats keep going to the door at the same time every night.

Update: for the sixth night in a row, my cat has walked over to the door promptly at midnight and stared at it. pic.twitter.com/97oSBLfOIw — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

What is going on? pic.twitter.com/30mLSqYhXo — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

Ok, so I took a photo through the peephole cuz I'm too scared to open the door. I feel like I saw something. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

Is it just me or is is there something in the first photo, right where the bannister meets the shelves? Hiding on the stairs. pic.twitter.com/s1g9bRzOPj — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

I wasn't sure if it was a smudge or something so I took a second photo from inside. There was something out there. pic.twitter.com/NnHepK90aC — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

He did what any sane person would do and deadbolt lock the door and go to bed. Now he’s on to new tactic.

It's been pretty quiet tonight. I'm gonna try out a sleep talk app to see if anything happens during the night. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 10, 2017

I used a sound app to record my apartment last night. It makes individual recordings each time it hears something. There were 33 recordings. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 11, 2017

Most of them are pretty vague. A couple them are passing cars and the like, but there are three that I'm interested in. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 11, 2017

The first is a snapping sound & what seems like a single step. It's odd because I didn't get out of bed all night. https://t.co/j3Inwh4Sx0 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 11, 2017

This one is weird because out of 33 recordings, this is the ONLY one that has that strange electric sound throughout https://t.co/2bQqU0yMYX — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 11, 2017

This directly follows the electric static. Another snap, then I groan in my sleep. https://t.co/kWerHzrsEz — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 11, 2017

Then Adam started taking pictures in and around his apartment. It didn’t end well.

I bought a Polaroid camera this weekend, because they're fun and dorky. I decided to take a few photos around my apartment. pic.twitter.com/NGHLzI8wQR — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

I took a couple of my living room and bedroom (that's the rocking chair I first saw David in). They're pretty unremarkable. pic.twitter.com/AeiyBsQENX — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

Then I went into the hallway and snapped a photo. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

The Polaroid developed completely black. pic.twitter.com/glMnAE3TJ1 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

After much deliberation he takes a second photo of the hallway.

And then the hallway: pic.twitter.com/C4creSBjvO — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

It came out totally black again, for a second time. pic.twitter.com/ZiGsr5hcgh — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

He tried another tactic and got some sage.

Folks have been urging me to get some sage, so did. pic.twitter.com/NfUL9Z0Xxf — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 15, 2017

Sage did not work. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 15, 2017

In the dream, my bedroom was filled with hazy smoke, but I could see David sitting in the chair across the room. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 15, 2017

He was smaller this time. Almost shrunken. He didn't do or say anything except look at me. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 15, 2017

All this ghost stuff has been spooky, but this past weekend was the first time I actually felt unsafe in my home. (thread) — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

On Friday night, there was supposed to be a huge storm. In the end it passed, but that night was bizarre anyway. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

I had a dream that night where David was dragging me by the arm through an old abandoned warehouse. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

I'm not sure why I didn't fight back in the dream, or how he was strong enough to pull me, but that's dream logic for you. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

It was a creepy dream, but I didn't think much of it when I woke up. I took a shower, and then I noticed something. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

I'd woken up with a huge bruise on my arm. pic.twitter.com/EakFRwX2iW — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

After this he went to go get coffee and passed a warehouse that is usually super busy on the weekends.

But today, it was completely abandoned. The whole warehouse was totally gutted and empty. pic.twitter.com/zP1ZnWvrL9 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

Basically the only thing in the entire warehouse was a single green chair. pic.twitter.com/lvZGsGXQN6 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

Now Adam is getting calls from unknown numbers. He answered one time and it didn’t go well.

Instead, what I heard on the other end was a peculiar electrical static sound, very similar the the static my sleep app picks up at night. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

After about a minute, the static stopped, and there was silence. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

I kept listening. I heard what I thought was breathing, but it was so faint I can't be sure. My heart was racing, so it was hard to hear. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Then, just as I was about to hang up, I heard a very small voice whisper, "hello." — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

That freaked Adam out and rightfully so. He bought a pet monitoring camera to watch his cats while he was away. The camera picks up on motion and sound. He has gotten some pretty freaky footage from the camera.

My phone pinged periodically through the evening, alerting me to the cats running around and playing. Normal stuff. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

Then, around 11, it alerted me again that it detected motion, but when I checked the feed of my apartment, I didn't see anything. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

NO! WHAT IS HAPPENING?

I knew it couldn't be the wind, because I haven't had the windows open at all this summer (I have AC and like to keep it chilly). — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

He got a second alert and it’s just as creepy.

Here's the feed of that alert. pic.twitter.com/6FHmUyIRBx — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

Since then he has put the chair in the hallway.

UM WHAT. Adam needs to scrub his apartment clean with Holy Water. Then he needs to get someone to bless the space. I would be worried for my life.