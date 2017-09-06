VIEW GALLERY

Typical restaurant etiquette is no shirt, no shoes, no service. So when Charisha Robin was turned away from a restaurant while wearing shoes and a shirt she was shocked.

Charisha was denied service from Buzz Inn Steakhouse in Marysville, Washington for wearing a crop top while being seven months pregnant with twins. Charisha was wearing a black crop top with “Weirdo” across the front and a white maxi skirt. She was with her mom when and sister when a waitress told her to leave for violating the no shirt, no shoes dress code.

The mother of four was so upset she posted her outfit on social media exclaiming, “I was just denied service at the Buzz Inn on State Avenue in Marysville for my outfit. I’m violating the health code.”

Many people jumped in to defend her and drag the restaurant. Some noted that Washington was experiencing a dramatic heat wave at the time. Charisha said that she felt like she was being discriminated against for being pregnant. “Just because my belly was bigger and sticking out. But had it been anyone else I don’t think there would’ve been any problem whatsoever.”

The server confirmed to KIRO 7 that she denied Charisha service because the top she was wearing didn’t cover up enough to be considered a shirt. She said she would have asked anyone wearing that top to cover up or leave. The company responded to KIRO 7 via Twitter and apologized but never addressed how a shirt could violate their health code.

We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding and will cover with all staff as to how to not overly enforce a rule… Posted by Buzz Inn Marysville on Monday, September 4, 2017

Charisha isn’t buying it though. A crop top is still considered a top. “I was wearing a shirt, it had sleeves. I didn’t even have cleavage showing,” she said. Even though she was shamed at the Buzz Inn Steakhouse, Charisha said she has no problem at the next restaurant she went to.