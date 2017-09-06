VIEW GALLERY

Corinne Olympios is planning on staying in the spotlight even after the scandal on Bachelor in Paradise.

Olympios is creating a dating show for which she will be working both behind-the-scenes and on-camera. It will be a non-reality series and focus on “dating in the millennial world that we’re in.” She has also been making rounds over the past few weeks doing interviews and telling her side of the story in regards to DeMario. The reality star definitely experienced some darker days after the incident, but she is turning everything around and making the most of her life and career.

Olympios is teaming up with the producer of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Christine Peters, for the show. She said, “I think people just get so worked up about creating, like, dating pages, or… I feel like it just becomes such a topic of conversation, like, ‘Oh my God, who are you dating? What kind of guy are you going to date? Does this person even look like their picture?’ I just feel like there are so many questions and new ways of dating, so it’s comical in itself.”

She is also working on a reality show though details haven’t been revealed yet aside from mentioning that it’s in the early stages of development.

A new series and a reality show aren’t the only projects Olympios has up her sleeve. The former reality star is also writing a book that will be an honest account of her feelings and the life that viewers didn’t have the opportunity to see on Bachelor in Paradise.

She explained, “I really am excited for my fans to read it, because a lot of fans are like, ‘How are you just OK all the time? How are you so you?’ and it’s like no, this is me letting you in.”

We wish Corinne the best of luck on all of her future projects and we can’t wait to tune in.