VIEW GALLERY

Everyone’s favorite New York Fashion Week show has been reportedly cancelled. Harper’s Bazaar says that Kanye West‘s team has cancelled Yeezy Season 6 today, the day before NYFW is supposed to start.

Redken, the brand that was booked to do the hair for the show, told Harper’s Bazaar that the show was called off. According the Kanye’s team the collection was not read in time. All of the pieces didn’t get put together.

Yeezy Season 6 was orignally supposed to show September 13 at noon. But the date and time of the show were never officially confirmed. The location was also not disclosed. Last year during NYFW, Yeezy Season 4 was shown at Roosevelt Island in New York City. Not a normal location for a NYFW show.

Kanye hasn’t been promoting Yeezy Season 6 like he has with his other collections. Kanye loves to be his own hype man so the fact that he hasn’t said anything about the new collection is telling. Kanye isn’t one to be quiet. Also, Kim Kardashian hasn’t been hinting at new designs and we all know she loves to show off her husband’s collection beforehand.

Maybe this is a publicity stunt, but it looks like Yeezy Season 6 isn’t going to be getting the NYFW treatment.

UPDATE:

Turns out Harper’s Bazaar’s source wasn’t the most reliable. E! News was quick to squash the Yeezy Season 6 rumors and said that their source said that Kanye’s Yeezy Season 6 was never supposed to show during NYFW.

I trust E! News source because Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s airs on the network. Their source also says that there will be a presentation or showroom for the Season 6 collection but not any time soon.

Since the rumor has been debunked Harper’s Bazaar has deleted their story. In the end there is still no Yeezy Season 6 showing, but it was never supposed to show.