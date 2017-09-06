VIEW GALLERY

Katie Holmes has been a Hollywood star for what seems like forever.

She landed her first big break by starring in the teen drama Dawson’s Creek and has built up her IMDB resume immensely since then. But Holmes has not been lonely during her continuous rise to fame. She has had a man by her side through it all, some of her relationships making headlines while others were kept a secret for as long as possible. So, who has Katie Holmes dated? And who is she dating now?

Joshua Jackson 1998 – 1999

Joshua Jackson and Holmes dated during the first season of Dawson’s Creek. She considers Jackson to be her “first love.”

Chris Klein 2000 – 2005

Holmes and Chris Klein dated for three years before Klein proposed, but the couple never made it to the altar. In an interview with People Magazine Klein said, “We found comfort in one another… We had a similar upbringing and we were going through the same experience (in Hollywood). As the teenage craze came to an end, we found that our relationship was changing as well.” The two tried to keep their breakup under wraps since Holmes began quietly dating her new beau.

Tom Cruise 2005 – 2012

This romance was one of Hollywood’s biggest headlines in 2005 when Holmes and Tom Cruise got engaged after only five weeks of dating. Cruise gushed about his unconditional love for Holmes on Oprah Winfrey’s couch. They were married at a Church of Scientology wedding at an Italian Castle and became parents to a daughter, Suri. The star reportedly divorced Cruise because she didn’t want Suri to be raised as a Scientologist since the church maintains a vast amount of control over its members, including how parents raise their children.

Jamie Foxx 2013 – 2017

Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally revealed their secret love to the world after they were seen in Malibu holding hands on the beach. The couple has hidden their romance from the public for nearly four years but is finally showing off their love… in matching fedoras. It could be because Holmes had agreed to not date anyone publicly for the five years following her divorce with Cruise, a common rumor. Holmes has been dodging rumors about Foxx since her split with Cruise in 2012, but there’s no hiding it now!

2018

Though Katie Holmes has been tight-lipped about her relationship with Jamie Foxx but they do give rare public appearances as proof.

2019

The rumors are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx has currently split up; though an official announcement has yet to come.