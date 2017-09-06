VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have stayed extremely tight-lipped about the reports of a surrogate carrying their child, but it looks like the rumors will become reality in 2018.

According to TMZ, baby Kimye is coming at the end of January 2018 at the top of the new year.

The baby will join North, who is four, and Saint, who is nearly two.

As we said, Kim and Kanye haven’t provided any confirmation of a new baby, but they’ve been very open about their desire to have another child by any means possible.

Kim was vocal on Keeping Up With The Kardashians about her health, which prevented her from having another child, and her desire to explore other options.

TMZ is reporting that the option of a surrogate is costing them about $45,000, but to Kimye that’s just loose change.

sorry I'm late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account 🤑🤑🤑💰💰💰 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

For now, we’re just happy to keep up with Kim and Kanye’s expanding family.