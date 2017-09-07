VIEW GALLERY

Shailene Woodley is opening up about her arrest while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. She was arrested at the Standing Rock reservation for protesting a pipeline that would ruin sacred Native American land and threaten 18 million people’s drinking water.

Shailene was on Facebook Live when she got zip tied and arrested for trespassing and engaging in a riot. Afterwards, she joked with Stephen Colbert on his show about her time spent at the Morton County jail. “I was strip-searched. Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over. They were looking for drugs in my ass.”

But now the actress and activist opened up to Marie Claire UK about the seriousness of her arrest. “When you’re in a jail cell and they shut that door, you realize no one can save you,” she said. “If there’s a fire and they decide not to open the door, you’ll die. You are a caged animal.”

Her lawyers arranged for a plea deal and now she is out on probation for a year. But just because she’s out doesn’t mean that she is back to normal. After Standing Rock, Shailene has experienced Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, PTSD.

“There was so much trauma,” she said. “Mine was like, ‘What do I do now?’ Kind of like a little bit of depression.” Her PTSD caused her to turn off her phone for three straight months. To a regular person in their 20s that is a huge deal. But Shailene was forced to get a phone when she was in Divergent. She has never been really attached to her phone.

Shailene is still fighting the good fight even on probation. She may not be out on the front lines, but she is still doing her part.