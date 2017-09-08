VIEW GALLERY

In this day and age, if you’re not a fan of Beyonce you are probably also one of those people who claims they don’t like chocolate or continuously mentions liking a popular musician “before” the rest of us. Contrarians love to discuss their indifference towards Bey, but at the end of the day, for as many doubters as she may have, there are even more fans.

One of those dedicated fans is an A-list name. Drake, born Aubrey Graham and then made even more famous as Jimmy from Degrassi, has given us photographic proof of his undying love for our unofficial president, Beyonce Knowles-Carter.

Drake has a 6 foot Beyoncé portrait in his recording studio. pic.twitter.com/P5100YOQA1 — BEYONCÉ HUB (@theyoncehub) September 6, 2017

Drake, who is working on new music, keeps a six-foot portrait of Beyonce in his recording studio. The pic is an older snap of Bey and it’s gorgeous, of course.

This may not come as a surprise, as Drake and Beyonce have collaborated in the past, working together on “Mine” for her self-titled album and the unreleased “Can I” for his roster.

Drake also collaborated with Beyonce’s version of the First Lady, a rapper known as Jay-Z on the track “Pound Cake.” Each of them sound amazing when they work together and maybe this little display of fandom is proof that another song is in the works? One can only hope.

Of course, the BeyHive was excited to welcome a new member to their tribe, albeit many of them scoffing that this was a bit of an amateur hour style of shrine.

I love an icon who stans A Legend hard — cleosnatchra (@vintageskim) September 8, 2017

Investigative Beyonce devotees also noticed that Drake isn’t the only famous face to have an even more famous face hanging around for creative inspo.

Jojo, an icon of every millennial’s middle school years, keeps a black-and-white photo of Bey hanging in her room.

https://twitter.com/MOUTHLIKELlQUOR/status/905567051988774912

If you’re not admitting that you don’t love Beyonce in 2017, you’re not in great company. The fans have Drake, Jojo and all of Twitter behind them. As it should be.