For one glitzy night, Hollywood will be bringing together celebrities to honor your favorite shows and their beloved actors, actresses, and directors. From Aziz Ansari to Benedict Cumberbatch, it’ll be interesting to see who’ll be taking home their next trophy, and who will be winning for the first time. Of course, the red carpet looks are always something to look out for.

If the Cannes Film Festival was any indication, it’s that wardrobe malfunctions are inevitable, and some seasonal trends may be ignored in favor of setting new ones. This past year, it’s been especially trendy to wear sheer or barely-there outfits on the red carpet. Westworld and Saturday Night Live were the two programs with the most nominations, and we can’t wait to see what Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton will be dressed in.

This year, hosted by Stephen Colbert, the Awards will be held over two nights, which means double the red carpet fashion. Whether the attendees were nominated or not, it’s definite that everyone won’t be holding back when it comes to choosing their outfit and beauty looks. Tune in on September 16th for the 69th Emmy Awards.